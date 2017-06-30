Hunting & Trapping Regulations
July 2017 – June 2018
- Download the 2017–2018 Hunting & Trapping in Virginia Regulations Digest as a PDF
- What’s New for 2017–2018
- Licenses and Fees
- Definitions
- Hunting on Private Property
- Public Hunting Lands
- General Hunting Regulations
- Local Firearms Ordinances, Laws, and Regulations (PDF)
- Bear, Deer and Turkey Tag Validation and Checking Requirements
- Sunrise & Sunset Times (PDF)
Seasons
Big Game
Small Game
Migratory Gamebird
- American Black Duck – Changes in Hunting Regulations 2017-18 (PDF)
- Download the 2017–2018 Migratory Game Bird Hunting in Virginia Regulations Digest as a PDF
- Seasons and Bag Limits
- Waterfowl Blind Laws
- Waterfowl Baiting Regulations
- HIP (Harvest Information Program)
- Virginia Migratory Waterfowl Conservation Stamp
- Federal Duck Stamp
Furbearers
Furbearer Trapping Seasons
This Web site contains general information. Specific laws and regulations are found in the Code of Virginia or the DGIF Fisheries, Wildlife, and Boating Regulations. For answers to specific questions about hunting and trapping, please contact the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.